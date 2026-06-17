Fathers Day giveaway at Grays Harbor Raceway Saturday

Even with the oppressive heat on Sunday and the thousands of gallons of water needed for the track, Bert Johnson’s raceway crew had the track in great condition for the Fastest Five Days event.

Doug Davenport (front) holds his line coming out of turn four earlier this season at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Jake Sorenson (#28) duels with Austin Rognlin on the backstretch during the Timber Cup on Monday in Elma.

IMCA Modifieds parade around the track in “four wide” position before starting the A Main final Monday night at the raceway.

This Saturday the Grays Harbor Raceway will hold its annual Fathers Day Basket Giveaway.

All fathers entering through the pit area or the main grandstands will receive a free ticket for drawings during the intermission. Tickets will be drawn for baskets honoring Fathers Day. These family friendly events are spearheaded by the ladies of the Modified series in conjunction with Grays Harbor Raceway.

There is no rest for the weary after a double header of white knuckle racing and fantastic finishes from the Fastest Five Days and Timber Cup as Grays Harbor Raceway dives headfirst into Saturday featuring five different racing divisions.

On tab for Saturday is the next edition of the thundering IMCA Modifieds, 360 Limited Sprints, Super Stocks, Hornets and the SportMods. Competition has been fierce this season as there have been few repeat winners in the different divisions.

Monday’s exciting Modifieds showdown did little to separate the top point getters as the points race remains tighter than a drum. Craig Moore moved back into first place by one point over Austin Rognlin followed by Brenton Schnitzer and Zane Miner. A mere nine points separates first from fourth place in the standings. Aberdeen’s Jake Sorenson, Scott Miller and John Higgenbottom round out the top seven in the Modifieds.

Austin Kerrigan holds a narrow lead over his dad, Shane, in the Super Stocks with Scott Fritz from Montesano within striking distance in third. Austin Kerrigan also currently holds a healthy lead in the Hornets points. He is followed by John Johnson, Trustin Sansom, and Reuben Pruett with Nick Miles in fifth after his recent Hornets victory.

The ubiquitous Doug Davenport from Vernonia, Oregon leads the 360 Limited Sprints and Midgets (not racing Saturday) divisions in points. In the sprints he is trailed by the speedy teenager from Graham, David Greene, followed by Garrel Powers, Chad Davis and Jailynn Serrano.

On Saturday the spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with Hot Laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. Additional information can be found at graysharborraceway.com or by searching Grays Harbor Raceway on Instagram or Facebook.