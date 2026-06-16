Fantastic finishes in Fastest Five days finale

A dejected Levi Hillier from Burlington exits the racetrack from the back of the Whitney’s tow truck after his sprint car was disabled. Earlier, the sixteen year old Hillier posted the Quick Time Monday.

Olympia’s Zach Dalrymple exits the track to the infield after his hood popped open during a heat race for the 2026 Timber Cup in Elma.

The Whitney’s Chevrolet pace truck leads the 410 Sprint Cars as they go “4 Wide” around the track before starting the final.

The NARC Fastest Five Days concluded with five different winners for the five races as Tim Kaeding used a late caution flag to his advantage to speed home with the Timber Cup title Monday night in Elma.

Tyler Thompson controlled the sprint car race for 22 laps and with 3 laps to go he had to exit during a caution flag with a flat tire, costing him a chance at the victory worth $5,000.

Coming out of the restart Kaeding took a high line and over the course of two laps was able to literally slide by Justin Sanders to take the lead going into the last lap.

After Kaeding cemented his hold on first place, the frenetic action behind him ramped up. Sanders, Dominic Scelzi, Australia’s James McFadden, and Sean Becker jockeyed for position at speeds over 100 mph going into turn 3 at the raceway and as they accelerated out of the last turn in a battle for second they ended up four-wide across the track at the finish line with McFadden taking second by the width of his bumper over Sanders. Becker took fourth over Scelzi with a desperate move that forced him into the infield to avoid a possible wreck.

It was an emotional first time win at Grays Harbor Raceway for Kaeding.

“We worked our butts off to get here. … I hope you guys enjoyed it because it was a lot of fun in that cockpit,” he said.

IMCA Modified

Monday night’s IMCA Modified veteran group of drivers knew the stakes coming into the night with only 19 points separating the top five point getters and a mere one point between the top three of Austin Rognlin, Craig Moore and Zane Miner.

Moore’s son Kyler would lead much of the race after passing Scott Miller on lap three of the final. Things would get interesting after a restart with three laps to go. Kyler Moore would retain his lead but would be joined by multiple track champion Tyson Blood who had methodically worked his way up from the middle of the pack along with Brenton Schnitzer.

Blood and Moore would go back and forth with Blood taking the lead on the last turn and Moore holding off Schnitzer for second. The difference in time between first and third place was less than a half second. Craig Moore and Scott Miller went fourth and fifth to round out the main.

Raceway fans were treated with the triple threat announcing team of Kaleb Hart from NARC, Modifieds expert Phil Martelli and Grays Harbor Raceway’s Shaun Hubert for the Timber Cup double header.