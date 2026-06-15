Starks wins night one of NARC King of the West Timber Cup

NW Midget Focus race leaders (from left, Alex Peck, Michael Vollbrecht, and Doug Davenport) entering turn two in the championship final Sunday night at the Grays Harbor Raceway.

Day one Timber Cup sprint car winner, Trey Starks, reacts to the crowd from the back of his car in victory lane Sunday night in Elma.

In sweltering heat, Puyallup’s Trey Starks took advantage of his number one pole position and dominated at the Grays Harbor Raceway Sunday night.

Sunday was the fourth installment of the Fastest Five Days in Motorsports and race one of the Timber Cup. Starks led from start to finish in the powerful 410 Sprint Car Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) King of the West series race. Starks is on a hot streak after winning at the Cottage Grove Speedway in Oregon on Saturday night.

After winning the main event Starks expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“Thanks to my crew and all my family here, we love coming to race here, and it was cool to do it in front of these guys,” he said. “We like to get a win when we can.”

James McFadden from Alice Springs, Northern Territory, Australia came in second after a duel with Tim Kaeding from San Jose, California. Justin Sanders and Dominic Gordon rounded out the top five in the lightning fast 24 car final.

In the sprint car B Main 16-year-old Levi Hillier from Burlington pulled away to win after a battle with Bellingham’s Collin Mackey for first position. Levi Kuntz would pass Mackey late for second place in the lively final and all three would later compete in the A Main by placing in the top three.

The Northwest Focus Midgets raced their fourth day in a row at the raceway to wrap their series and Alex Peck ran away with the victory. Peck is no stranger to winning at Grays Harbor Raceway.

“I’m always glad to be racing here and (with the weather) happy they could get the track into good condition to race on it,” he said.

Oregon’s Doug Davenport put forth great effort to catch Peck to no avail, and he held off a late charge by Michael Vollbrecht to place second. Shane Smith was fourth and Randy Schaaf fifth.

On Monday the raceway (after The Daily World press deadline) hosted the finale to Fastest Five Days and Timber Cup championship with the sprint cars. IMCA Modifieds will also return to action in Elma with top local talent expected to compete.