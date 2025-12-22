Aberdeen cruises to team title at Grays Harbor Championships

ABERDEEN–Seven Bobcats won their respective weight-class championships as Aberdeen claimed the boys team title at the Grays Harbor Championships on Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats claimed half of the meet’s 14 weight-class titles up for grabs as Aberdeen’s depth led to 233 points, well ahead of second-place Elma (158) and third-place Hoquiam (140).

Bobcats winners were Sebastian Street (113 pounds), Ryder Lessard (120), Jaidon Williams (132), Ethan Parris (138), Adonis Hammonds (150), Glenny Black (165) and Landon Hamblin (285).

ERICA MCCRORY / MCCRORY PHOTOGRAPHY Aberdeen’s Glenny Black (left) and Hoquiam’s Kingston Case wrestle in the 165-pound final of the Grays Harbor Championships on Saturday at Sam Benn Gym in Aberdeen. Black won the match 5-4, avenging a loss to his cousin earlier in the season.

Elma had a total of eight wrestlers place in the top four spots of their respective weight class, with Connor Olson being the Eagles’ lone weight-class champion after defeating Kashton Ruddell of Raymond-South Bend via pinfall at 3:00 to win the 106-pound championship.

Hoquiam had 10 wrestlers place on the podium at the meet, led by Junior Balagot, who pinned Port Angeles’ Naman Hudson at 4:20 to win the 126-pound title.

Ocosta senior Ronin Rutzer won his weight class, defeating North Beach’s Obadiah Richards via fall at 2:44 to claim the 157-pound championship.

Full results available on trackwrestling.com.

Results

Boys team standings

1, Aberdeen, 233 points. 2, Elma, 158. 3, Hoquiam, 140. 4, Port Angeles, 111.5. 5, North Beach, 79. 6, Pe Ell, 72. 7, Raymond-South Bend, 69.5. 8, Ocosta, 62.5. 9, Napavine, 57.5. 10, North Thurston, 53.5. 11, Tenino, 49.5. 12, Ilwaco, 32.5. 13, Taholah, 12. 14-tie, Hudson’s Bay, 0. 14-t, Mary M. Knight, 0.

Boys placements

106 pounds: 1, Connor Olson, Elma. 2, Kashton Ruddell, Raymond-South Bend. 3, Thomas Ritchey, RSB. 4, Cole Lawrence, Hoquiam.

113: 1, Sebastian Street, Aberdeen. 2, Bryce Curley, Hoquiam. 3, Dom DelCampo, Elma. 4, Jace Charley, Hoquiam.

120: 1, Ryder Lessard, Aberdeen. 2, Luis Torres, Elma. 3, Alex Perez, Hoquiam. 4, Derrick, VanVolkinburg, Elma.

126: 1, Junior Balagot, Hoquiam. 2, Naman Hudson, Port Angeles. 3, Colten Vandermeulen, Ilwaco. 4, Zeke James, Hoquiam.

132: 1, Jaidon Williams, Aberdeen. 2, J.B. Fabian, North Beach. 3, Justice Larsson, Hoquiam. 4, Torence Bonina, Ocosta.

138: 1, Ethan Parris, Aberdeen. 2, Haven Wunsch, Elma. 3, Hunter Hipp, Napavine. 4, Lincoln Tronseth, Hoquiam.

144: 1, Cannon Free, Port Angeles. 2, Ronny Vaiau, North Thurston. 3, Ethan Faulkner, Pe Ell. 4, George Yakovich III, Aberdeen.

150: 1, Adonis Hammonds, Aberdeen. 2, Brayden Gonzalez, Hoquiam. 3, Carsten Williams, North Thurston. 4, Kaden Knudsvig, Napavine.

157: 1, Ronin Rutzer, Ocosta. 2, Obadiah Richards, North Beach. 3, Andrew Vannoy, Aberdeen. 4, Cortez Ayala-Paniagua, Aberdeen.

165: 1, Glenny Black, Aberdeen. 2, Kingston Case, Hoquiam. 3, Jackson Bucy, Elma. 4, Tim Carr, North Beach.

175: 1, Cooper Nees, Port Angeles. 2, Lucas Swogger, RSB. 3, Gavin Maurer, Tenino. 4, Andrew Disher, Port Angeles.

190: 1, Tommy Deebach, Napavine. 2, Donavyn Kalakosky, Elma. 3, Black Burnett, Pe Ell. 4, Irenio Riggle, Port Angeles.

215: 1, Hunter Harris, Pe Ell. 2, Jaxon Johnson, Tenino. 3, Jimmie Gertson, ABerdeen. 4, George Harmon, North Beach.

285: 1, Landon Hamblin, Aberdeen. 2, Konner Jack, North Thurston. 3, Isaiah Rogers, RSB. 4, Brody Schlesser, Elma.