A.J. West Elementary School hosts ‘Wild West’ Fun Run

Over 161 participate in yearly event to promote healthy habits for grade-shoolers

A.J. West Elementary School in Aberdeen hosted its annual Fun Run on Friday, with one of its largest fields of students participating in the event.

Funded by a grant from the Washington Education Association’s Chinook regional office, over 161 grade-school students participated in the approximate one-mile run after training after school for two weeks leading up to the event.

”It started as a way to promote healthy habits of exercise and nutrition,” said Tiffany Montoure, one of the event coordinators. “This year we practiced by doing circuit training, relays, javelin introduction and distance running. The older kids are expected to be mentors for the younger kids.”

The “Wild West” themed-race consisted of two heats, one for grades kindergarten through second grade and another for Grades 3-5.

The overall winner was fifth-grader Aaron Garcia, who posted a winning time of 7:25.

Mailer Montoure (5th grade, 7:43), Ben Simons (2nd, 8:08), William Sanders (5th, 8:10) and Mateo Soria (4th, 8:20) placed second through fifth, overall.

Results

Overall: 1, Aaron Garcia, 5th grade, 7:25. 2, Mailer Montoure, 5th, 7:43. 3, Ben Simons, 2nd, 8:08. 4, William Sanders, 5th, 8:10. 5, Mateo Soria, 4th, 8:20.

Grades K-2: 1, Ben Simons, 8:08. 2, Iker Sanchez Tello, 9:10. 3, Alexandria Bernanche, 10:12. 4, Victoria Gabriel, 10:27. 5, Sebastian Baltazar, 10:44. 6, Caliyanei Pizano, 10:48. 7, Mia Calles Orellana, 11:01. 8, Emily Gannon, 11:17. 9, Roy Curley, 11:23. 10, Khyonne Davis, 11:33. 11, Miguel Escobar Huila, 11:40.

Grades 3-5: 1, Aaron Garcia, 7:25. 2, Mailee Montoure, 7:43. 3, William Sanders, 8:10. 4, Mateo Soria, 8:20. 5, Adam Haney, 8:48. 6, Jozzelyn Chavez Meraz, 8:51. 7, Elias Mendez, 8:59. 8, Nessa Covall, 9:01. 9, Kyle Demasters, 9:03. 10, Francisco Sanchez, 9:07. 11, Harlow Stensgard, 9:10. 12, Fredy Hernandez, 9:20.