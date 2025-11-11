Where heroes still serve — and occasionally lose a golf ball

Every November, we’re reminded that heroes walk among us — sometimes limping, sometimes wearing jean shorts with enough pockets to store a week’s worth of Werther’s Originals, but heroes nonetheless.

I’m talking about the men and women of the North Beach VFW Post #8956. If you’ve ever driven down state Route 109 and wondered who those dedicated folks in reflective vests are, picking up trash like it’s an Olympic sport — that’s them.

While most people spend Saturday mornings nursing coffee and pretending to do chores, these veterans are out there keeping our coast clean and our highway looking less like the aftermath of a seagull rave.

And it doesn’t stop there. You’ll see them handing out poppies — those bright red reminders that freedom isn’t free (though the poppies are, ironically, free). You’ll spot them leading flag ceremonies at parades, school events, and civic gatherings — each salute precise, each fold of the flag done with care and reverence.

Meanwhile, half the crowd’s trying to remember which side of their shirt the flag pin goes on. These folks aren’t just honoring the flag; they’re honoring every person who’s ever worn the uniform. And in true VFW fashion, they don’t stop when the ceremony ends. They roll right into planning their next community project — whether it’s the annual golf scramble (where the only thing more lost than golf balls are their sense of direction on hole six) or organizing parades that remind us how much pride still lives in this small coastal town.

But perhaps their greatest accomplishment yet? Helping build the new Veterans Pocket Park at the Chance A La Mer beach approach. It’s a peaceful, beautiful place to sit, reflect, and maybe even sneak a nap if you’ve had one too many “quick nine holes” at Ocean Shores Golf Course.

That park stands as a lasting tribute to service, sacrifice, and teamwork — the very values the VFW embodies. And let’s not forget their support of local students through scholarships.

These veterans know that the future belongs to the next generation — preferably one that knows how to properly fold a flag and doesn’t think “camo” is just a fashion choice.

They’ve even extended their helping hands to other veteran-owned nonprofits because when one vet succeeds, the whole community stands a little taller. I say all this not as an observer, but as one of them — a veteran who’s served my country and my community for over two and a half decades.

I’ve seen firsthand the heart that beats inside Post 8956. It’s not about recognition or medals. It’s about showing up — whether it’s to pick up a bag of litter, place a flag, or quietly check in on another vet who’s having a rough day.

So this Veterans Day, before you post a meme or say “thank you for your service,” take a moment to really look around. You’ll see the red poppies, the waving flags, the laughter of brothers and sisters who’ve seen things they don’t talk about — but still find time to give back.

And if you ever wonder what service after service looks like, come find us on state Route 109 with a trash bag, a smile, and maybe a slightly sore back. We’ll be there — still serving, still joking, still proud. Until next time, remember: freedom may not be free, but laughter and community spirit sure are.