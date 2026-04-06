Easter Egg Hunts hop across Grays Harbor

For the Oakville Grange’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 10,000 eggs were scattered between the recently upgraded Charlie Harvey field and Josh Gillie fields.

1,000 residents turned out for the Elma VFW Auxiliary’s 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt that was held at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds.

This weekend, the Easter Bunny was quite busy visiting communities throughout Grays Harbor County. And the gorgeous spring weather on Saturday and Sunday only made the hunts even more enjoyable.

Here’s a snapshot of the Easter Egg Hunts whose organizers had shared photos as of Sunday night, while The Daily World attended the Easter egg hunts held in Elma and Oakville.

Aberdeen/Hoquiam

The city of Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department organized the Easter Egg Hunt held at Olympic Stadium on April 2. Sponsors and organizations that made the hunt possible include Peak Credit Union, Tommy Elledge from the city of Hoquiam, Tasha Parris from Hoquiam Community Services and Aberdeen Lions volunteers.

Elma

The blast of the air horn marked the start of the Elma VFW Auxiliary’s 28th Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Within a matter of minutes, the 13,000 eggs volunteers had dispersed throughout the areas roped off by age were all collected. The kids then found a place to sit on the grass with their baskets to open the eggs and dump out the candy or slips of paper that meant they won a prize.

This Easter Egg Hunt attracts 800 to 1,000 participants, and with it being a sunny spring day, the VFW volunteers estimated that the hunt was at the 1,000-attendee mark. Of the donations of food that were being collected for the Elma Food Bank, it was estimated 700 pounds had been donated. The 13,000 eggs were a combination of pre-filled, purchased eggs or stuffed by volunteers. With the 30 to 40 volunteers who turned out to stuff eggs on Thursday afternoon, it took only two hours.

Sponsorship provided by 34 businesses, organizations and community members made this event possible.

And how much volume does 13,000 empty eggshells take up? Several barrels worth.

Montesano

Abound Church in Montesano held a Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt on Friday and a Slow and Steady Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

Oakville

The recently upgraded Charlie Harvey Field and Josh Gillie Field served as the site for the Oakville Grange’s 7th Annual Easter Egg Hunt; 10,000 eggs were scattered between the fields.

Sue Shank, a member of the Grange, has been involved with the Easter Egg Hunt since it’s beginning. “I love it,” she said of organizing the event. “For two weeks before, I wonder what if no one comes?” But each year her fears are allayed because the Oakville community always turns out.

Volunteers begin filling the eggs a month before the hunt, and the event is made possible through donations by CTM Unlimited Auctions, IGA, Bruce Titus Automotive in Shelton, Auto Sales Unlimited, Oakville Food Give and Oakville Food Bank.

After the Easter Egg Hunt, community members were afforded a turkey lunch in the Grange.

Ocean Shores

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort held an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 4.

Westport

South Beach Regional Fire Authority held its Egg Search and Rescue Mission, and the kids turned out to search and rescue the eggs, using equipment that the firefighters use.