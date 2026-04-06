Kitchen fire starts cooking in McCleary on Friday

Firefighters were quickly on the scene of a house fire on Friday.

Friday night at 7:06 p.m., East Grays Harbor Fire was dispatched to mutual aid for a residential structure fire in McCleary. At the time of dispatch, personnel were on scene of a medical emergency.

Engine 51 cleared from the previous call at 7:21 p.m. and responded as additional mutual aid was requested from neighboring agencies. Initial arriving crews from McCleary Fire reported smoke showing from the attic space of a duplex, and began fireground operations.

Engine 51 arrived on scene at 7:30 p.m. and was assigned to fire attack. Engine 51 firefighters made entry into the residence, located a fire in the kitchen, and quickly knocked it down. Crews then checked for extension throughout the structure.

At 8:04 p.m., the fire was declared out and overhaul operations began. Engine 51 was released by command shortly after and returned to service.