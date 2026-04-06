Lindgren announces campaign for County Assessor

Grays Harbor County Assessor Dan Lindgren has announced that he will seek re-election in 2026, citing more than a decade of leadership in the role and over 19 years of experience within the Assessor’s Office.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of this county as Assessor since 2015,” Lindgren said. “With nearly two decades of experience in the office, I remain committed to ensuring fair, accurate, and transparent property assessments, and to continuing the work we’ve done to improve service to the public.”

Lindgren began his career in the Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office as an appraiser in March 2007 and was elected Assessor in January 2015.

According to a press release issued by Lindgren, during his tenure, he has led significant modernization efforts, including the implementation of an updated Computer Aided Mass Appraisal System, improving public access to parcel data through the Taxsifter parcel data site implemented in 2017, and launched a new GIS-based mapping platform in 2024 called Map Geo to enhance transparency and usability for property owners. Lindgren also implemented new field devices to increase efficiency for appraisers in 2025.

Lindgren has been actively involved at the state level as well. He has served as technology committee chair for the Washington State Association of County Assessors for the past 11 years and as a member of its legislative committee, helping shape and improve property tax policy including fighting bills that would increase property taxes. He also serves on the executive board of the Washington Association of County Officials and was recently elected unanimously by all 38 of the other assessors in Washington state for that role.

He has been a member of the city of Aberdeen Planning Commission for the past 13 years. He is also an elected member of the executive board for the West Puget Sound Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers.

Lindgren graduated from Hoquiam High School, Grays Harbor College and most recently the Leadership Grays Harbor program hosted by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. He has volunteered multiple years as a company advisor for Aberdeen High School’s Business Week program, helping mentor and guide local students.

“My focus has always been on doing the job the right way — serving the public with professionalism, accountability, respect and giving great customer service,” Lindgren said. “That commitment will continue as I seek re-election.”

As part of his announcement, Lindgren also shared that he will be changing his party affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party.

“Over the past several years, I have spent a great deal of time reflecting on my personal values and how they align with my party affiliation,” Lindgren said. “I have come to the conclusion that my values now align more closely with the Republican Party. This decision is based on personal alignment and not on any disagreement with local Democratic leaders or members, many of whom I have great respect for and have worked well with over the years. I will continue to work well with them well into the future. My decision is purely based on my integrity and publicly aligning myself with the party who’s values best reflect my personal values.”

Lindgren emphasized that the role of county assessor remains a professional, non-partisan position focused on equitable treatment of all property owners.

“The responsibility of the Assessor’s Office is to apply the law fairly and consistently to everyone and it will continue to guide my work every day,” Lindgren said. “That responsibility does not change based on party affiliation. I am proud of the progress we’ve made, but there is more work ahead. I look forward to continuing to serve this community and respectfully ask for the public’s support in 2026.”