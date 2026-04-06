Arrest made in Aberdeen hit-and-run of 6-year-old

At approximately 6:39 p.m. Friday evening, Aberdeen police officers were dispatched to a suspected hit-and-run collision at the intersection of W. First Street and N. Alder Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 6-year-old child had been struck by a black sport utility vehicle while crossing N. Alder Street in a marked crosswalk with two older juveniles. The vehicle, which had been stopped at a red traffic signal on W. First Street, proceeded to make a right turn on red and struck the child, subsequently driving over her before leaving the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle and its license plate number. The vehicle was later located at a residence in Hoquiam with assistance from the Hoquiam Police Department.

Aberdeen officers contacted the suspected driver at the residence, who admitted to operating the vehicle at the time of the incident. The individual was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Aberdeen City Jail for felony hit and run.

The Aberdeen Fire Department also responded to the scene and transported the child to Harbor Regional Hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.