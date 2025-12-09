Westport officers recover $10K in stolen items, arrest suspect

After a Westport resident reported a break-in this month, officers worked diligently to locate the missing items.

Through hours of overtime and their thorough investigation, they identified a suspect residence and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of South Forrest Street.

During the search, officers recovered about $10,000 worth of the stolen property, which has now been returned to the rightful owner. A 52-year-old Tacoma man found at the location was arrested and booked for residential burglary and first-degree theft.