Upcoming theater productions in Grays Harbor

While interviewing A.J. Cooper regarding “The Diary of Anne Frank Play,” he mentioned that “there’s so much theater here. It keeps me busy throughout my entire year. I think it deserves some recognition, maybe from other counties and everyone in Washington coming [here], for sure.”

In recognition of the vibrate theater culture in Grays Harbor, The Daily World will begin running a regular column on upcoming plays and auditions.

December

“The Diary of Anne Frank” – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

Based on the 1947 book, this play tells the poignant true story of a young Jewish girl who goes into hiding during World War II to escape capture by the Nazis. Anne documented her life, struggles, and dreams in her diary, leaving behind a sobering recollection of strength and fear in one of the world’s darkest eras.

Dec. 5-6, 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

“A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas” – Stage West Presents

832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW, Ocean Shores

Dec. 5-6, 12-13 at 6:15 p.m., Dec. 7 and 14 at 1:15

https://www.facebook.com/stagewestcommunitytheatre

“Patience” – Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P. Smith Dr, Aberdeen

All the women of the village are in love with the pompous poet Bunthorne, but he only has eyes for the simple milkmaid Patience, who has never been in love and doesn’t much care for the idea. Rival poets square off in the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s spritely and tuneful 1980s-themed reimagining.

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec 14 at 2 p.m.

https://www.ghc.edu/bishop/calendar/grays-harbor-opera-workshop-patience

February

“Kong’s Night Out” – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

Do you ever watch an action movie and wonder what all the regular folks are doing while their city is being destroyed by big scary monsters? Well, this is the story of what happened in the hotel room NEXT to the hotel room where Ann (played in the 1933 King Kong by Fay Wray) was whisked out of the bed and into the Manhattan night by the ape himself. There’s always a backstory… and oh is it a funny one!

Feb. 7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and Mar. 1 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

March

“Hello Dolly” – Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P. Smith Dr, Aberdeen

Hello, Dolly! is an ebullient Golden Age Broadway classic and irresistible story of the joy of living that appeals to audiences of all ages. This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play, The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, and energetic dance.

Mar. 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30, Mar. 8, 15 at 2 p.m.

https://www.ghc.edu/bishop/calendar/winter-musical-hello-dolly

May

“Matilda” – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.

May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

“Once Upon a Mattress” – Aberdeen High School

410 N G St

‘Once Upon a Mattress” is a lively comedic musical that has been performed by stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Sutton Foster, and it is the musical that launched Carol Burnette’s career.

May 1, 8-9 at 7 p.m., May 3, 10 at 3 p.m.

“Highlights from Carmen” – Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P. Smith Dr, Aberdeen

The singers of the Grays Harbor Opera workshop present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen.

May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.ghc.edu/bishop/calendar/opera-workshop-highlights-carmen

June

“What the Constitution Means to Me” – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck, who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/