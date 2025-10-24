Tractor Supply to donate $250 each to AFD, APD

The donation is part of National Hometown Heroes Day with a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 1

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has announced that it has officially declared Nov. 1 as National Hometown Heroes Day, a day to recognize and celebrate our nation’s military service members, veterans and first responders. The special day occurs the first Saturday of November during the retailer’s annual Hometown Heroes Days event, a two-week period spanning from National First Responders Day (October 28) to Veterans Day (November 11) that features promotions, activities, special guests and more.

Hometown Heroes will receive a 10% discount on First Responders Day (Tuesday, October 28), Tractor Supply’s National Hometown Heroes Day (Saturday, November 1) and Veterans Day (Tuesday, November 11).

“The Hometown Heroes program reflects our deep gratitude for those who serve—military members, veterans and first responders,” said Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply. “These Heroes embody courage and commitment, and we’re proud to honor them year-round. With National Hometown Heroes Day, we’re taking that recognition further by uniting communities across the country to celebrate their service and sacrifice.”

National Hometown Heroes Day In-Store Celebration

Tractor Supply will celebrate National Hometown Heroes Day on Saturday, Nov. 1, with special in-store events nationwide, including the Aberdeen store located at 1213 E Wishkah Street. As part of the celebration, every Tractor Supply store across the country will donate $500 to local fire, police or veteran organizations, including $250 each to the Aberdeen Police and Fire departments — totaling more than $1 million in hometown giving in a single day. Each store selected its community partner based on local needs, ensuring the support directly benefits those who serve their neighbors every day.

On National Hometown Heroes Day, customers can meet their local heroes and take part in the following:

Touch-a-Truck events with local fire, police and rescue departments

“Thank a Hero” letter-writing opportunities

A digital “Honor Wall” to recognize Hometown Heroes

Americana craft activities for childre

Giveaways

Doorbuster discounts on a wide variety of products

Verified Hometown Heroes have exclusive discounts from Victor, Purina Dog Chow, Nutrena ProForce and Standlee, as well as TSC Towing, seasonal items and farm and ranch favorites available in their Neighbor’s Club wallet

Shoppers are encouraged to visit a local store to learn more about any additional events they may have scheduled, including safety classes with first responders, rescue demonstrations, “Shop with a Hero” opportunities, cook-offs, food trucks, music and more.

Everyday Benefits

Tractor Supply celebrates Hometown Heroes throughout the year with its Neighbor’s Club rewards program. The Hometown Heroes benefit is one of the few recognition programs that provides everyday savings to military service members, veterans and first responders with no limit on total savings and no brand exclusions.

To take advantage of Hometown Heroes benefits, participants may simply join Neighbor’s Club and verify their status through ID.me. Current and former military service members and first responders who have enrolled in Neighbor’s Club can verify their Hometown Hero status through ID.me by visiting Tractorsupply.com/hometownheroes and clicking “verify.” Benefits of the program include:

Automatic top-tier Preferred Plus Neighbor status, which includes:2% back on purchases every day

Free shipping on orders over $29

Three quarterly reward credits to use toward a free delivery, trailer rental or pet wash

Additional special gifts and rewards

Verified Hometown Heroes receive:5% off coupon each quarter

Additional discount on Hero Holidays (July 4th, First Responders Day, National Hometown Heroes Day, Veterans Day)

Designated parking spots at stores for Hometown Heroes

Tractor Supply and Petsense by Tractor Supply also maintain ongoing partnerships with nonprofits serving the military and first responder communities. In 2024, the Company and its Foundation launched the Hometown Heroes initiative with a $1 million donation to 10 national organizations that support the selfless men and women who serve. The Tractor Supply Foundation announced another $1 million donation on June 18, 2025.