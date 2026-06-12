Law enforcement says no double-homicide in Raymond deaths

Law enforcement confirmed Thursday, June 11, that there was no double homicide in Raymond on Wednesday, June 10. This is contrary to incorrect speculation making the rounds on social media and word of mouth.

According to the Raymond Police Department (RPD), the incident in question was a double overdose involving two men.

Officers and emergency responders from Raymond Fire Department were dispatched to the Village Green Apartments on First Street after two deceased men were discovered in an apartment.

Responders confirmed that the two males — identified as being in their 40s-50s — were deceased.

Officers and a deputy coroner from the Pacific County Coroner’s Office found “clear indications of an overdose.”

“We do not suspect any foul play,” RPD Chief Pat Matlock said. “There was used paraphernalia indicative of narcotics use.”

The apartment complex has received increasing scrutiny over the past several years with reports of persistent drug activity. It has been the origin of numerous 911 calls.

According to Matlock, officers seized evidence from the scene and autopsies are scheduled to determine the official cause of death for the two men.

There were no further details available at the time of reporting.