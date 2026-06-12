Aberdeen/Weatherwax High School Class of 1966 planning reunion

Aberdeen/Weatherwax High School, Class of 1966, is organizing a 60-year reunion to be held Sept. 11-12. Activities planned include a Friday night mixer, a Saturday golf tournament and a Saturday night dinner.

The organizers are missing addresses for the following classmates: Tony Bondy, Terry Cain Matthews, Jim Cheek, Dave Cox, Lynn Daniels, Jim Daracunas, Ginny Day Boon, Edward Elliott, Darlene Evangelista, Rose Foster, Dianna Foster Olson, Laurelyn Howe, Dennis Isbell, Evelyn Johnson, Dave Jones, Sharon Kennedy, Kathy King Daniels, Mary Lane, Donna Lawson Elliott, Virginia Lehman, Jerry Logan, William Loomis, Beverly Marx, Jim Mathews, Shirley Mathews, Michael McAllister, Patricia McClain Curtis, Mary Alice Miller, Joe Moore, Kathie Morgan, Ellen Nadeau Taylor, Elaine Nelson, Bryce Peterson, Milton Peterson, Ken Putnam, Eddie Reiter, John Reiter, Michael Robinson, Steve Salstrom, Richard Simmons, Mary Tracy and Lyle Woods.

Anyone who can provide an updated mailing address or email of the “missing” classmates is asked to contact Gerald Apple, geraldappl@yahoo.com, 360-480-5330 or Nancy Munk Christie, nancy.d.christie@gmail.com, 503-348-5374.