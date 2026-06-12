Child rapist Michael Hogle sentenced to 45 years to life in prison

On Friday, Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine L. Svoboda sentenced Michael Anthony Hogle to 45 years to life in prison for child rape and child molestation, with aggravators.

During his statement and sentencing recommendation, Grays Harbor County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford said that Hogle had raped his 6/7-year-old victim multiple times and, because of the aggravators, the Court had sentencing discretion to exceed the standard range. Crawford recommended 720 months (60 years).

The victim’s mother made a statement via Zoom and asked the court to not show leniency.

“He was supposed to be a protector … he did despicable things … he needs to be punished for this. … My daughter is in therapy, I don’t know if she’ll ever get past this.” And addressing Hogle directly, she said, “You made your choice, you have to live with it.”

The victim in the case also submitted a statement, which was read into the court record by an advocate.

“When I was little, he hurt me. … I’m scared a lot of the time, I’m still scared of him. … Now I feel safer because he can’t hurt me anymore,” the statement read, in part.

Before announcing the sentence, Svoboda said, “In cases like this there’s almost also an aggravating factor. These are some of the most vulnerable [people] in our community. [Hogle] definitely used his position of trust to facilitate these crimes. This is not a standard range case.” She then imposed a sentence of 45 years to life.

In early 2024, Montesano Police officers responded to an apartment on the eastern portion of the city limits for a report of a domestic dispute. While at the scene, officers obtained information that Hogle had been sexually assaulting a young child over the course of several months.

After receiving this information, Montesano Police officers immediately initiated a criminal investigation into the allegations. As a result, Hogle was arrested, booked into jail, and later charged with multiple child sexual assault offenses.

Last month, Crawford and former Deputy Prosecutor Tony Carlow successfully prosecuted the case before a Grays Harbor County jury. Hogle was charged with rape of a child in the first degree and child molestation in the first degree. Following the presentation of evidence, the jury found Hogle guilty on each count.

“The successful outcome of this case reflects the dedication, professionalism, and commitment of the law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim advocates, and support personnel who worked tirelessly throughout the investigation and prosecution,” Montesano Chief of Police Robert Wilson stated in a Facebook post. “The Montesano Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. Special recognition is extended to Grays Harbor County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Crawford, former Deputy Prosecutor Tony Carlow, Montesano Police Officer Elliott Nelson, Hoquiam Police Officer Juan Martinez, retired Montesano Police Officer Brandon Kallgren, and former Child Forensic Interviewer Nina Taylor for their outstanding work and commitment to seeking justice for the victim.”

Hogle did not make a statement on his own behalf and intends to file a notice of appeal.