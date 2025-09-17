The Daily World’s Book Nook

Author fairs and signings, book and writers groups, and much more …

Upcoming Author Events

Transanything book launch at Orca Books Cooperative in Olympia

Orca Books Cooperative will hold an author event with Ever Jones on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Jones is a queer/trans writer, artist, and professor of creative writing at the University of Washington Tacoma. Transanything, an essay collection (Northwestern University Press) was released in August. Their poetry books include nightsong and Wilderness Lessons. Their work can be found in many anthologies and journals such as Kenyon Review and POETRY.

Olympia native Hal Schrieve to appear at Browsers on Sept. 25

Browsers Bookshop welcomes Hal Schrieve back home to Olympia on Thursday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Schrieve will be reading from his latest book Fawn’s Blood. Copies will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Fawn’s Blood is a timely antidote to the anti-trans moral panic of today. Playing with tropes about monstrousness, predation, and villainy, this multi-voiced vampire novel offers a paranormal YA fantasy full of complicated queer characters — human and monster alike — all of whom are simply trying to survive in a world that wants them dead.

Ocean Shores Public Library to hold 3rd Annual Local Authors Fair Oct. 4

The 3rd Annual Ocean Shores Public Library Local Authors Fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 4. Drop in anytime between 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m. to meet talented local authors from around the region. Discover new titles across many genres while you enjoy refreshments and chat with your neighbors. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your vibrant local literary community.

3rd Annual PNW Authors Fair set for Oct. 4

The Third Annual PNW Authors Book Fair will be at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview on Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 30 authors will be on hand. Author readers will be from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Keynote Q&A will be with Shoalwater Bay author Fredrick Cooper at 1 p.m. There will be book basket raffles. breakfast burritos will be available for purchase.

Writers Groups

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday Edition

Sept. 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop hosts the (Nearly) Silent Writing Club on Sept. 21 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. They say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, they do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work, just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers — bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend. Star Wuerdemann hosts.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Hoquiam Writers Group

Oct. 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths and storytellers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month.

Book Groups and Clubs

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Tonight from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event will be held at Hoquiam Brewing Company, located at 526 8th Street. If you’re 21-plus and like to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month they will be discussing Death at Morning House by Maureen Johnson. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

Browsers Bookshop — Olympia

September Browsers Book Club

Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m.

This month’s book is The Coin by Yasmin Zahar. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. A bold and unabashed novel about a young Palestinian woman’s unraveling as she teaches at a New York City middle school, gets caught up in a scheme reselling Birkin bags, and strives to gain control over her body and mind.

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library in Aberdeen. This month they will be discussing The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck.

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sept. 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The all-genre book club meets the last Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. September’s read is The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

Story Time

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

This week’s theme: Pirates. Books, rhymes, interactive stories, songs and fun. Ages birth to 5. Presented by Niko.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Friday, Sept. 19

10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesday, Sept. 24

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesday, Sept. 24

11 a.m. to noon

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Preschool Storytime

Hoquiam

Friday, Sept. 19

10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities for preschoolers that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play. This is an early learning program.

Timberland Regional Library Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.