Suspect arrested for manslaughter after shooting in Grand Mound

A suspect was arrested Sunday evening for first-degree manslaughter after they allegedly shot and killed a family member early that morning at a home in Grand Mound.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), deputies arrived at a home located on 201st Avenue Southwest about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call reporting a shooting.

The deputies reportedly arrived “within minutes” and performed emergency aid to the victim until personnel from the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority arrived.

Despite the aid, the victim died from their injuries.

At about 11 a.m., Sheriff Derek Sanders provided an update on Facebook.

“Early this morning, deputies were dispatched to the area for a shooting,” Sanders wrote. “The first deputy arrived alone, secured the scene, then immediately began CPR and lifesaving efforts. Unfortunately, the victim passed away.”

Sanders added that assistance was being provided by the Washington State Patrol’s Crime Scene Response Team. Sanders noted the shooting was at the same location as a previous shootout that occurred on July 19, but did not indicate whether the two events were related in any way or involved any of the same individuals.

The TCSO put out a news release that same hour about the incident, stating that a local resident in their mid-20s had died following emergency aid. The release added that no suspect details were available at the time and that the Thurston County Coroner’s Office would release the name of the victim after family notifications were complete.

Later that evening, at about 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office put out another release stating they had arrested a suspect.

“Throughout the day, detectives executed multiple search warrants, conducted interviews, and collected and analyzed evidence,” the release stated. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause was established to arrest a family member for Manslaughter 1st Degree. The individual was booked into the Thurston County Jail. Our hearts go out to the family and friends as they grieve this tragic loss. We recognize the deep impact this has on loved ones and the community.”

The suspect was not identified in the release.

According to the Thurston County Jail roster, Marc Anthony Esteven Pascual, 19, was booked without bail Sept. 14 on charges of first-degree manslaughter.

He appears to be the only suspect booked into jail Sunday under that specific charge.