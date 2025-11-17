Summit Pacific hosts Harbor Lights music and laser show

Kick off the holiday season with a spectacular laser light show hosted by the Summit Pacific Medical Foundation.

Enjoy the dazzling display from the comfort of your own vehicle as lights dance in sync with festive music.

This family-friendly event is completely free, but registration is required, and space is limited. Spots first come, first served — so be sure to reserve yours soon.

Register at: https://bit.ly/4p9DK5H

Each show runs for approximately 35 minutes and will be offered at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 10-11. Please plan to arrive a little early, as each show begins promptly. The event will be held at Satsop Business Park in the westernmost cooling tower parking lot.

One ticket is required per standard car, truck or SUV. No RVs or oversized vehicles will be permitted.

Contact Summit Pacific Medical Center for details on larger groups.

Those with questions about the event can contact foundation@sp-mc.org or 360-346-2345 for more details.