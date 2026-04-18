Middle Satsop Road reopens

Middle Satsop Road between mileposts 3.0 and 3.3 is now open. The roadway consists of two lanes with a gravel surface.

A reduced speed limit will be imposed until the roadway is paved at a later date. Traffic will no longer be detoured to East Satsop Road.

The site will continue to be an active work zone for the coming weeks. Motorists can expect flaggers and one-way alternating traffic during weekdays. The site will be monitored for any additional movement or instability.

The Washington State Pubic Works Board recently announced a $455,000 loan and $455,000 grant for emergency repairs to restore essential travel through Middle Satsop Road, which had been closed since March after heavy rain and a landslide along the Satsop River. The closure poses an immediate threat to public safety, as emergency services including ambulances and fire trucks are forced to take a 16-mile detour, delaying life-saving service for up to an additional 25 minutes.