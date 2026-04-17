HRH to host reception for launch of art exhibit

Harbor Regional Health (HRH) will hold a special reception celebrating the opening of its Spring/Summer 2026 Healing Art Gallery Exhibit, featuring a collection of works from talented local artists across Grays Harbor and surrounding communities.

The reception will take place on Thursday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at HRH, located at 915 Anderson Drive in Aberdeen. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of art, connection, and inspiration while meeting the contributing artists and exploring a diverse range of pieces that reflect the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

“Art has a powerful way of bringing people together while also providing comfort and healing,” said Ashleigh Gleeson, community and foundation relations specialist at HRH. “This exhibit is a celebration of our local artists and the role creativity plays in wellness. We are honored to provide a space where art and healing intersect.”

The Healing Art Gallery was created to enhance the health care environment by offering a space for reflection, comfort, healing and creativity. By showcasing local artists, HRH continues to strengthen its connection to the community while supporting the arts as a meaningful component of whole-person care. Many of the featured pieces will be available for purchase, providing attendees with an opportunity to support local artists and bring a piece of the exhibit home.

The exhibit will remain on display throughout the spring and summer seasons and is open to the public during regular facility hours. Community members, patients, staff, and visitors are all encouraged to attend this free event and experience the Healing Art Gallery firsthand.