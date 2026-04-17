Oyhut Bay Resort details expansion plans, 20 new houses

The Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort hosted the monthly Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (GGHI) Business After Hours event at their recently finished Oyhut Bay Event Center on Tuesday.

GGHI, the regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council based out of Aberdeen, focuses on strengthening local businesses and fostering economic growth in the Grays Harbor area.

Despite an ill timed power outage during the event, owner and CEO Jason Meersman outlined the upcoming growth occurring at the Oyhut Bay Resort community. The new Event Center in the heart of the Oyhut Bay Resort hosted over 40 wedding and business events in the last year and is expecting more activity this year as word continues to get out.

Meersman also pointed out that the latest phase of building has begun on over 20 new houses for sale. Plans for adding seven new retail locations to the community are under way where there will be businesses on the bottom floor and condos for sale above. He is expecting those to not be Oyhut Bay Resort enterprises but independent businesses on site. Pickle ball and basketball courts, more parks and walking trails will be included in the future plans.

Oyhut Bay recently opened an ice cream shop called Salty Scoops and already has its own market that will soon be adding a coffee stand for patrons as well.

Meersman is expecting a busy summer and the action at the resort over last week’s spring break for most of Washington’s schools reinforced that premise.

“If summer is anything like spring break — oh, man, it was crazy, and so good to see so many families and children running around the properties,” he said. “It’s the way we want it around here, like a community.” Reservations for the vacation rentals are consistent and picking up, he said.

Oyhut Bay Resort has over 80 vacation homes, wine bar, cocktail lounge, restaurant, market and retail outlets.

The resort property has 50 acres under development, with half that completed as it keeps its vision on the future.