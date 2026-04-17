Drug task force arrests two, WSP bomb squad removes suspicious device

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance from officers of the Aberdeen Police Department, executed search and arrest warrants in the 1000 block of Arthur Street in Aberdeen and made two arrests.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office announced that on Wednesday, April 15, detectives with the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance from officers of the Aberdeen Police Department, executed search and arrest warrants in the 1000 block of Arthur Street in Aberdeen as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs from two individuals operating out of the residence. A 29-year-old Aberdeen man and a 28-year-old Aberdeen woman were arrested and both are facing multiple counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

During the search of the residence, detectives located a suspicious device. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was requested to responded to the scene. The device was safely removed from the area. Criminal charges for the suspicious device will be filed for the male suspect.

“This operation is part of a clear message. Those who choose to distribute dangerous drugs in our community will be identified, investigated, and held accountable,” the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook. “The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our citizens.”