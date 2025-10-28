Summit Pacific celebrates completion of Phase 1 Expansion

Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma has officially completed Phase 1 of its long-anticipated hospital expansion, welcoming its first patients into the new facility in early September.

This milestone represents years of planning, dedication, and strong community support, as Summit Pacific continues its mission to transform rural healthcare through innovation and whole-person wellness.

“This expansion is more than new walls,” said Josh Martin, CEO of Summit Pacific Medical Center. “It’s a symbol of progress, partnership, and promise. Together, we’re building a healthier, stronger future for our community – one where everyone can access compassionate, high-quality care close to home.”

The new space was designed to improve access, enhance comfort and ensure that exceptional care remains close to home. Phase 1 features 20 private Acute Care Unit (ACU) rooms, each designed to provide a calm, dignified healing environment. These rooms also support Summit Pacific’s new Restorative Care Program, which enables patients recovering from illness, injury, or surgery to receive rehabilitative “swing bed” care locally – close to family, friends and home.

Earlier this summer, Summit Pacific also launched its new MRI suite, providing advanced diagnostic imaging right on campus, eliminating the need for patients to travel outside the area for these essential services.

Construction is now underway on Phase 2, which will expand and modernize the Emergency Department. During this phase, the ED is operating in a temporarily compressed footprint while construction progresses. Upon completion in mid-2026, the department will comprise 16 rooms, new trauma spaces and a helipad, thereby strengthening emergency and critical care capacity for the region.

Summit Pacific continues to expand thoughtfully and sustainably, recently adding a Podiatry Clinic and soon opening a Wound Care Center to further grow its specialty care offerings. Through disciplined stewardship, community partnership, and creative financing the organization remains financially strong and forward-looking, according to a news release.

“Our mission remains constant – to transform rural healthcare through innovation, prevention, and whole-person wellness,” Martin added. “This milestone is a testament to what’s possible when a community believes in a shared vision for health.”

Founded in 1982, Summit Pacific now operates three locations, comprising a critical access hospital, primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic, and a range of ancillary and specialty services.

To learn more about Summit Pacific, visit www.summitpacificmedicalcenter.org.