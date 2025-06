Popular fruit stand will be open in the Tractor Supply parking lot until August

Olympia-based Spooner Berry Farms’ popular pop-up stand in the Tractor Supply parking lot along East Wishkah Street in Aberdeen opened for the 2025 season this past Saturday.

Sales of their strawberries, picked fresh every morning, have been “brisk.” They are also selling 100% raw honey at the stand.

Spooner Berry Farms operates 11 such stands throughout Washington.

Spooner Berry Farms will offer strawberries through June, raspberries and marionberries in July, and blueberries in August.