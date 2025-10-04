Spooktacular Grays Harbor events on tap for goblins and ghouls

If you would like your Spooktacular event added to our grimoire of events, send a raven, er, email to michael.wagar@thedailyworld.com.
Countywide
Mini Pumpkin Decorating Sessions
All Timberland Regional Libraries are hosting mini pumpkin decorating sessions and materials will be provided. Supplies are limited so pre-registration is encouraged.
Visit TRL’s events page to confirm when a session will be held at a library near you.
Aberdeen
Oct. 25
2025 Spooktacular Downtown Trick or Treat Event
118 W Wishkah Street
Trick or Treating, free pictures from Moyer Multimedia, popcorn from the Downtown Aberdeen Association, and a costume contest from the City of Aberdeen.
Noon to 2 p.m.
Halloween Bash 11 — The Final Chapter
Mystic Sound and Lighting and Aberdeen WA Elks #593
1712 S Boone Street, Aberdeen
$20 Cover (At Door) | 21+
7 p.m.
Brady
Oct. 11
Fall Festival
Snowbird Farm & Cidery
Games, free S’mores and hot cocoa, candy hay scramble, chicken poo bingo, food and music.
484 Old Monte Brady Road
2 to 6 p.m.
Elma
Oct. 31
Fall Festival and downtown trick-or-treating
Featuring a DJ, costume contest, vendors, business decoration contest, kids zone and photo area.
Main Street
3 to 6 p.m.
Hoquiam
Oct. 25
Trunk or Treat at the Jitter House
Jitter House, in conjunction with Haunted Hoquiam, is hosting a trunk or treat in the Jitter House parking lot.
2 to 6 p.m.
Lake Quinault
Oct. 31
Trick ‘O Treat at Lake Quinault Lodge
Olympic National Forest
3 to 6 p.m.
McCleary
Oct. 24
McCleary Merchant Trick-or-Treat
Local business and Beerbower Park
4 to 6 p.m.
Montesano
Oct. 25
Halloween Card Making Class
Monte Mercantile
214 S. Main Street
$25
3 to 5 p.m.
Oct. 31
Downtown Trick or Treat
Montesano businesses
3 to 5 p.m.
Oakville
Oct. 31
Halloween Extravaganza
Hosted by Oakville Food Bank and Teen Program and Oakville Community Center, there will be a Trunk or Treat, warm refreshments (cocoa, coffee, apple cider) and water. And dance to music provided by a DJ.
4 to 8 p.m.
Ocean Shores
Oct. 11, 18, 25
Pumpkin Patch and Hay Maze at Oyhut Bay
Every Saturday in October, kids 14 and under can come and choose one free pumpkin (per child), have a cookie, listen to stories read by Brenda the Good Witch and walk the hay maze.
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort
300 Lodge Ave SW
Noon to 3 p.m.
Oct. 25
Ocean Shores Public Library
Reading Rangers
Elementary age children are invited to join us for an Eerie Elementary celebration.
Get spooky at this haunted program with fun games, ghost crafts and more.
2 to 3 p.m.
Oct. 31
Buck Electric Ace Hardware Community Trunk or Treat 2025
641 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Jeepers Creepers Trunk or Treat with Clean Shores
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort and Oyhut Bay Grill
300 Lodge Ave SW, Ocean Shores
4 p.m.
Beach Treasures Coffee 7th Annual Trunk or Treat
699 Point Brown Ave NW, Ocean Shores
5 p.m.
Family Friendly Halloween Party
Oyhut Bay Event Center
153 Hydrangea Circle SW
Monster Bash Event
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
78 State Route 115, Ocean Shores
$25
8 p.m.
Raymond
Oct. 25
Harvest Festival
Pacific County Fairgrounds
Harvest Festival with craft and food vendors, kid activities, haunted barn, Trunk or Treat and much more!!!
5 Fair Lane Raymond
12 to 8 p.m.
Nov. 1
Moonshiner’s Halloween Ball
Pitchwood Alehouse
Featuring DJ Tamm
Spooky vibes, incredible costumes, great drinks, and a night you’ll be talking about until next Halloween.
425 3rd St, Raymond
$15 cover, $10 in advance
8 p.m.
Seabrook
Oct. 24
Pumpkin Pick-up
Crescent Park Tent
$10 each, first-come, first-served, while supplies last
3 – 5 p.m.
Oct. 25
Best Pumpkin
Town Hall
Drop off your carved pumpkins for judging. All entries must be delivered by 2 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Judging will take place at 4 p.m.
Noon to 2 p.m.
Frightfully Fun Fest
Crescent Park
Free and open to all (fees apply for treats and activities)
Noon – 3 p.m.
Costume Parade
Front Street (gather your ghoulish gang at the Sunset Amphitheater)
3:30 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at the Shops
Town Center
4 p.m. – close
Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating
Seabrook Neighborhoods
4 p.m. – Dark
Westport
Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat at the Docks
Westhaven Drive