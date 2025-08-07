Shilo Inns Ocean Shores shut for code violations

You can’t miss the Shilo Inns Ocean Shores if you’re headed to the beach on the Chance a la Mer approach.

Located on the northwest corner at the intersection of Ocean Shores Boulevard and W. Chance a la Mer NW, the expansive property boasts 113 “luxury suites” and a 3,000-gallon lobby aquarium. As of July 31, Shilo Inns Ocean Shores has been closed due to a myriad of violations and lack of utility bill payment.

A three-page letter detailing the city of Ocean Shores’ issues with the property and mandating closure, an orange notice from the city effectively closing the building, and a hand-written “closed” sign are now affixed to the main entrance doors.

The letter from the city is titled “Notice and Order to Abate Unsafe or Unlawful Condition; Violation of Grays Harbor County Health Codes; Ocean Shores Municipal Code.” The letter states that the assistant fire chief, building inspector and interim fire marshal inspected the property on July 29 and found several violations of Ocean Shores Municipal Code.

Those violations include inadequate toilet facilities, defective or unsanitary plumbing fixtures, and lack of running water connections to plumbing fixtures or lack of approved water service.

Health, fire and safety hazards include accumulation of junk debris or combustible materials. Although the city would not provide a dollar figure, but did confirm the Shilo Inns Ocean Shores is in arrears with utility billing, which includes water, storm and ambulance services, and effective July 31, water service has been shut off.

According to Mark S. Hemstreet, founder and owner of Shilo Inns, the company responded quickly to complaints of a propane gas leak.

“We were informed of that recently, regrettably, and we’re doing everything we can to expedite the corrections. As soon as we found out about a propane gas line issue, we were very responsible and proactive to make sure the propane gas lines were turned off at the tank level and immediately tried to hire a responible plumbing contractor to make the necessary corrections. We’re just waiting for the city of Ocean Shores to finally issue the required permits and license so the plumbing contractor can start immediately. We’re very anxious to start the work and get it completed within 24 hours. We’re just waiting on the city.”

Hemstreet says they are in the process of working out the utility bill payment issues.

“We made arrangements to immediately pay that bill as soon as the city cooperates and issues the necessary license and permits,” Hemstreet said.

A Transient Accommodations Inspection Report prepared by the Washington State Department of Health dated July 30 indicated overflowing garbage, flies in the fitness room bathroom and spiders in guest laundry, lack of current boiler certificates, lack of adequate hot and cold water available to guests at all times, stained carpeting and mattresses and peeling wallpaper in certain rooms.

According to the report, “The manager has voluntarily closed this facility until further notice.”

Hemstreet says he was unaware of the city’s letter affixed to the door and the Department of Health’s report.

“I have not seen (the Health Department report), but we will certainly take care of it, this is the first I’ve heard about that.” Hemstreet said. “But we’re very proud of our long-term standing of providing cleanliness and friendliness customer standards to all of our guests over 30 years.”

Hemstreet also said that the fish in the lobby aquarium are well cared for and values the Shilo Inns’ place in the Ocean Shores community.

“Every day we’re taking care of our very popular fish aquarium, and making sure the fish are properly fed,” Hemstreet said. “We have been a very important business to the city of Ocean Shores for 30 years, and have made many contributions and complemented the city of Ocean Shores. We employ many people and we provide complimentary services to the entire community to promote tourism for the city of Ocean Shores. We have paid millions and millions in various city, county, state taxes besides being a major employer in the city of Ocean Shores, and I’m very proud of that. We’re anxious and eager to get the city to approve the necessary business license for the plumbing contractor and issue the permits. We were very proactive and responsible when we found out about the propane tank gas line leak.”

The Shilo Inns Ocean Shores hotel employs an average of 15 people and 15 to 20 in the restaurant. Hemstreet added that an effort is being made to re-open the restaurant as soon as possible.

Although the facility is currently closed, the online booking system still allows reservations, however Hemstreet says it gives Shilo Inns staff an opportunity to communicate with potential guests about future booking possibilities. He also added that the issues outlined in the city and the state health department reports will be addressed as soon as a contractor is allowed to fix the propane tank problems.