Ocean Shores to celebrate Jeep Go Topless Day and beach clean up

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Hundreds of “Jeepers” will roll into Ocean Shores this weekend looking to pick up beach trash — and maybe have a little fun while they’re at it.

It’s the sixth-annual “Clean Shores” event, which began in 2021 as the vision of a sixth-grader and has since grown with the help of the Ocean Shores community. The event begins Friday, May 15, and will continue through Sunday, May 17, celebrating Jeep camaraderie — and all other vehicles, for that matter — and sweeping the shores of garbage. Much of the activity is centered at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort.

Event organizer Nicole Koch, whose son, Leo, drummed up the idea for Clean Shores six years ago when tasked with creating a science project encompassing both environment and community, said she expects about thousands of Jeeps to participate in this weekend’s festivities, although that number could vary.

Saturday is “Go Topless Day” — when Jeepers celebrate the start of spring by rolling back the tops of their vehicles.

While Saturday will likely be the main draw, the event starts the previous day with a gathering at Too Cool Sportswear, 125 W Chance a la Mer, offering a chance for people to get acquainted with each other and check out the assortment of rigs.

Schedule of events

Friday, May 15

Too Cool Sportswear Parking begins at 10 am. Park in the back of the store in the big gravel lot.

Noon — Kick off at Too Cool Sportswear

12:30 p.m. — Group photo in front of Too Cool.

1 p.m. — VFW Mini Golf at Pacific Paradise Family Fun Center — $10 a game, $5 goes back to the Ocean Shores VFW. Come Play video games, bumper boats, and more. Jeep ducks got loose on the Golf Course, so be sure to help us round them up.

1 p.m. — Ace Hot Dog Cookout

4:00 p.m.— Duck round-up for The Ocean Shores Food Bank. Ducks have escaped and have made their way over to Oyhut Bay Seaside resort, they are everywhere.

4:30 p.m. — Hula Hoop with Mindy Morgan

8 to 11 p.m. — Masquerade Party and Costume Contest at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort. Trophies will be given out. Wear your best or worse Hero Costume you can find. If you do not have a costume, come as you are.

Saturday, May 16

Go Topless and Hero Day

9 a.m. — Line up for the parade at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

9:30 a.m — Jeep Playground opens

Noon — Drivers meeting

1 p.m. — Roll out for the parade

1 to 4 p.m. — Beach clean up (supplies are provided)

2 to 5 p.m. -Jeep Playground opens

3 p.m. — Parking for Busy Bee Automotive show begins

4 to 7 p.m. — Jeep show, enjoy live music, pasta dinner in the events center, walk around visit vendors, play games, catch up with friends.

7:30 p.m.— Busy Bee Automotive Show awards.

Sunday, May 17

Brunch at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

9 a.m. to 1 pm — Jeep Playground is open