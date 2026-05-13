Top Tastes of Washington State combines with Chili Cookoff this weekend

Josh Ericksen will take part in the Top Tastes of Washington State with Washington State Chili Cookoff this weekend.

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Ken Buccafurri will be one of the chefs at the Top Tastes of Washington State with Washington State Chili Cookoff this weekend in Ocean Shores. Cooking for almost 20 years across the country, he centered himself primarily in Creole and Southern cooking.

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Top Tastes of Washington State returns Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17 in Ocean Shores. As a series of four events (three in 2026), this brings an opportunity in multiple categories, from Bacon to Vegetarian, advancing to World level competition.

Washington State Chili Cookoff, sanctioned through International Chili Society, an annual event, unites with Top Tastes of Washington State. Beginning in 2013, Cynthia Stearns became a producer, qualifying over 20 competitors who advanced to the World Championship Chili Cookoff.

“Top Tastes of Washington State in combination with Washington State Chili Cookoff, will give attendees shopping, chili tasting, culinary competitions and lots of fun,” Stearns said.

Top Tastes of Washington State emphasizes Culinary Competitions. Each show will have competitions with potential of qualifying, advancing to World Food Championships and/or World Championship Chili Cookoff. WInners have been named in the two previous events.

“To begin, Top Tastes of Washington State has been a great adventure thus far. Being that this was my very first opportunity to accompany an event as a Category Sponsor, As the owner of Dupree Seasonings, I felt so dignified and honored to provide such a pivotal role in partnering with such admirable chefs,” Loretta Pickett, owner of Dupree Seasonings, LLC, said.

The May event boasts two categories. Special for this event is the Chef category for professionals with two rounds Saturday, May 16. Dessert will be in competition Sunday, May 17. Washington State Chili Cookoff will be both days.

Chili categories are Traditional Red, Homestyle, Verde and Vegetarian. For the chili portion, attendees will be able to have a tasting kit, sample the competition chilis to vote for People’s Choice.

Shoppers can enjoy select PNW artisans and culinary delights inside Ocean Shores Convention Center. With outdoor food vendors, attendees find favorites, new additions at this unique show.

“I was blessed to be part of Top Tastes of Washington State and had an amazing vendor experience, meeting a lot of great people. Can’t wait to be part again,” Richard Huff vendor said.

These events support charities including Artisan Adopt-A-Resident year-round gift giving program for Ocean Shores Green Lake Assisted Living residents. This is the only assisted living community in Ocean Shores and the North Beach.

Top Tastes of Washington State is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 16 and 17 at Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores. Free admission and parking,