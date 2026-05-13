Grays Harbor Drug Task Force arrests two in Aberdeen

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force arrested two individuals while executing a search warrant in the 100 block of S Lincoln Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office [GHCSO] announced via Facebook that detectives with the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance from deputies with GHCSO and officers of the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Police Departments, executed a search and arrest warrant in the 100 block of S Lincoln Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday as part of a narcotics investigation.

Two male subjects were arrested during the execution of the search warrant.

“Those who choose to distribute dangerous drugs in our community will be identified, investigated, and held accountable by the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force,” GHCSO stated in a Facebook post.