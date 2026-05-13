Plane makes emergency landing near Quilcene

The cockpit of the plane shows a fire extinguisher used to put out an engine fire.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:51 a.m., Quilcene Fire Rescue was dispatched to the report of a small private aircraft attempting to make an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 101 near the Highway 101/104 interchange.

While responding, crews were advised that the aircraft had safely completed an emergency landing in a field at Boulton Farms off U.S. Highway 101.

Upon arrival, crews found the pilot out of the aircraft and uninjured. The pilot reported experiencing an engine failure that caused an onboard fire while the aircraft was in flight. The pilot immediately began engine failure emergency landing procedures, was able to extinguish the flames using an onboard fire extinguisher, and safely landed the aircraft in an open field.

Quilcene Fire Rescue is thankful this incident ended without injury and thanked the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance.