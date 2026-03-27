WDFW approves razor clam digs beginning April 1

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed Thursday razor clam digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis, and Mocrocks beaches from April 1 through April 7.

“We had some nice conditions and successful digging during the first weekend of morning harvest during the last tide series,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “Hopefully, the swell and weather don’t have any tricks up their sleeves and will allow similar success for the upcoming April Fools’ Day digs. Don’t forget to buy a new 2026-2027 license before you head out to the beach starting on April 1, which is the start of a new license year.”

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are not open every day during each series of digs, so be sure to check which beach is open before heading out.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) requires test samples for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels must fall under the guideline level before a beach can open for digging. Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Final approval usually occurs about a week or less — sometimes two to three days — before the start of each digging series.

Recent marine biotoxin closures do not apply to razor clams or crabs. Certain shellfish species accumulate toxins more quickly, to higher levels, and can harbor them longer than other species. Refer to DOH’s shellfish safety map for details on which species are safe to harvest.

The following digs during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides:

April 1, Wednesday, 6:45 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 2, Thursday, 7:22 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 3, Friday, 7:57 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 4, Saturday, 8:32 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

April 5, Sunday, 9:08 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 6, Monday, 9:46 a.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

April 7, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis