Music events across Grays Harbor

It is a festive time of year and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you in the spirit. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.
GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
GHC Steel Drums Ensemble Winter Performance
Wellington Rehearsal Hall
Thursday, Dec, 4 at 1 p.m.
The Steel Drums Ensemble will host their free winter performance. Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble features GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members performing steel drum music from calypso and reggae to rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.
Civic Choir & Concert Band
Sunday, Dec, 7 at 2 p.m.
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Ken Albert and Christine Hill
Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Art Center
All In
Galway Bay Irish Pub, Restaurant and Gift Shop
Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
December ‘Round the World
The North Beach Singers
Pacific Beach Community Church
Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.
Galilean Lutheran Church
Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank
Dogger
Friday, Dec. 5, 9 p.m. at ShuJack’s Bar and Grill
Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. at El Sarape
Saturday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Twisted Monkey
Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Jewel’s Alibi
Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse
Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat
A Very Merry Dancehouse Christmas Fundraiser
Friday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
Kaleidoscope Coffee and Boba in Elma
Featuring Ben Fagerstedt
Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread
$20 per adult, $10 per child, $50 per family of 3+, dessert available by donation
Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive
Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts
Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam
Chris Guenther
Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
The TROPICS
Dec. 19-20 at 8 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Jon Reynolds
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.
ShuJack’s Bar and Grill
Olson Bros Band
Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.
Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)
New Year’s Eve Bash
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival
Jan. 30 – Feb 1
880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores
Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting