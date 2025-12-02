Music events across Grays Harbor

It is a festive time of year and there are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor to get you in the spirit. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

GHC Steel Drums Ensemble Winter Performance

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Thursday, Dec, 4 at 1 p.m.

The Steel Drums Ensemble will host their free winter performance. Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble features GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members performing steel drum music from calypso and reggae to rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Civic Choir & Concert Band

Sunday, Dec, 7 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Ken Albert and Christine Hill

Friday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Art Center

All In

Galway Bay Irish Pub, Restaurant and Gift Shop

Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

December ‘Round the World

The North Beach Singers

Pacific Beach Community Church

Saturday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m.

Galilean Lutheran Church

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

Donation of money or non-perishable food to benefit the local food bank

Dogger

Friday, Dec. 5, 9 p.m. at ShuJack’s Bar and Grill

Friday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m. at El Sarape

Saturday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m. at Twisted Monkey

Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Jewel’s Alibi

Saturday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Bubba’s Roadhouse

Friday, Dec. 26, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat

A Very Merry Dancehouse Christmas Fundraiser

Friday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Kaleidoscope Coffee and Boba in Elma

Featuring Ben Fagerstedt

Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread

$20 per adult, $10 per child, $50 per family of 3+, dessert available by donation

Leah Justine and the BAND Christmas Show and Toy Drive

Friday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Hoquiam High School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Hoquiam Middle School Choir and Band Holiday Concerts

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

7th Street Theatre in Hoquiam

Chris Guenther

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The TROPICS

Dec. 19-20 at 8 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Jon Reynolds

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 9 p.m.

ShuJack’s Bar and Grill

Olson Bros Band

Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Historical Seaport in Aberdeen, food and drink will be available, this will be an all ages event. This is a fundraiser for the Seaport.

Randy Hansen (Jimi Hendrix tribute) and Whiskey Creek (Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute)

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting