Evans sentenced to 8 1/2 years in child porn case

On Friday, March 27, 24-year-old Wolf Evans of Ocean Shores was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison, 102 months each on nine counts, to run concurrently, of depictions of child pornography in the first degree. Evans was sentenced by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine L. Svoboda.

During his sentencing recommendation, prosecutor Daniel Crawford said that Evans had failed to take accountability for his actions and that Evans had displayed an escalating pattern of behavior. Crawford asked for a sentence outside the standard range. Crawford added there is no treatment sufficient, that Evans blames everyone but himself for his crimes, and that Evans had been downloading and sharing videos depicting graphic sexual acts against children “for a long period of time” and that “he never once tried to stop his behavior.”

“This is about accountability in our community. This Prosecutors Office, together with our outstanding law enforcement will protect our most vulnerable victims. And in this case there are many,” Crawford said when Evans was convicted last month. “Children deserve safety, dignity and a community that will protect them. Their voice was heard today, the offender was removed from our community to prey on children no more.”

However, Evans’ defense attorney, Karrie Young, said that Evans made a terrible choice, but he had been attending counseling, was sober, and had been undergoing treatment. She added that “treatment in prison is quite effective” and that Evans has a chance to be rehabilitated.

Evans offered an apology to everyone involved in the case and asked for “little bit of mercy” and the chance to start his life over and become a productive member of society.

Svoboda ultimately decided that the sentence need not exceed the standard range and that the prosecution’s sentencing recommendation was not proportionate. She then imposed a sentence of 102 months for each of the nine counts to be served concurrently, a total of 8 1/2 years, and Evans will have to register as a sex offender.

After Svoboda delivered the sentence, Crawford maintained that the prison term handed down is not long enough.

“While we respect the court’s decision, we believed a stronger sentence was necessary to hold the offender fully accountable and to protect our community,” Crawford said. “Our responsibility is to advocate for public safety and justice, and we will continue to do so without hesitation. I disagree that because it’s not what has been done in the past it should not be done now. We owe it to the victims of these horrific crimes to advocate for them and to be their voice. I stand behind my recommendation 100%.”

This case began in April of 2025 after the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children field office. Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office detectives immediately began investigating the incident that led them to serving a search warrant at a residence in Ocean Shores, at which time Evans was taken into custody.