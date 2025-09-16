Officials express grief and concern after Charlie Kirk shooting

Utah and federal government officials on Friday morning said they had apprehended the gunman suspected in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk roughly a day after the shooting on Sept. 10.

According to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, the perpetrator was Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah.

Cox added that a person close to the gunman’s family ultimately reported him to authorities.

In the 24 hours after the death of Kirk, who was shot and killed during an event on the Utah Valley University campus, grief, blame and concerns over political violence poured out from the public as well as government officials all across the country.

After Kirk’s death was confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, President Donald Trump ordered American flags be flown at half mast and released a video statement later that evening. Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson and members of the state’s congressional delegation similarly condemned the killing in a series of statements in press conferences and on social media.

Many local and state politicians also took the chance to weigh in on the shooting, with many airing the grief they felt for Kirk and his family while simultaneously condemning the shooting and warning against political violence in the United States.

Just a few hours after Kirk’s death, Washington state Senate Minority Leader Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement in which he called the shooting a “reprehensible act of pure evil” and called on others to stop future violence and see political opponents as Americans first.

“We are Americans before we are Democrats, Republicans or Independents,” Braun said in his statement. “We must see the inherent dignity in our fellow Americans, especially when we disagree with them. We might not resolve our differences, but we can work together to better understand each other.”

Braun included a list of political figures who have faced political violence in recent years, driving home his condemnation of political violence regardless of political sides or viewpoints.

Braun first included Kirk followed by Minnesota state House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman, Paul Pelosi, U.S. Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and President Donald Trump. All included in the list have either been the victim of assassination attempts, with Kirk and the state politicians from Minnesota being killed by their assassins.

Washington GOP Chair and state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, also responded to the news, quickly issuing a statement on behalf of the state GOP and also reposting information about a number of vigil events and other posts related to Kirk’s death on the social media platform X.

In a statement. Walsh first spoke of Kirk and his family, writing “peace to all his family, friends and colleagues.”

He went on to highlight the importance of free speech and celebrated Kirk as an individual who embodied the fundamental American freedom of speech through his actions of traveling the country to discuss politics.

“Charlie Kirk embodied the righteous exercise of free speech and absolute freedom of consciousness,” Walsh said in the statement. “Governments are established among people to protect and maintain individual rights. Not to rule. Not to dictate. To protect and maintain individual rights. Charlie made these arguments at college campuses and everywhere people gathered to listen to him. The Washington State Republican Party will honor Charlie by continuing to do the same.”

Other state legislators from the 19th Legislative District have also weighed in on the issue.

State Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-Longview, also of the 19th Legislative District, posted to Facebook almost immediately after the shooting condemning the political violence. He also attempted to preempt calls for stronger gun control that he expected might come as a result of the shooting and instead linked the recent shooting with mental illness.

“Those that want more gun laws are deflecting from mental illness,” Wilson wrote. “Those that use a gun, outside of our Second Amendment rights, or for national security, are promoting such mental sickness.”

Wilson promoted a candlelight vigil being held that evening, Sept. 10, in Vancouver to honor Kirk.