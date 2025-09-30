Ocean Shores hosts Local Authors Fair

This year the Ocean Shores Public Library Local Authors Fair has two sessions featuring different authors. Drop in anytime Saturday, Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. and noon, and 2 to 4 p.m..

During our afternoon session you will meet local authors like Kaitlyn Rowe, David C Done and Jerry Knaak.

“My stories are completely created by my locale. I created my series to give kids living in Grays Harbor something to show people that ‘this is where I am from, and this is why it’s so cool,’” Kaitlyn Rowe, author of “O is for Ocean Shores”

“The book that changed my life was ‘Stranger in a Strange Land,’” said David C Done, author of “Thumbing It”

“Books currently on my nightstand include Algernon Blackwood Classics Collection: The Wendigo, The Willows, The Centaur, Incredible Adventures, The Empty House and Other Ghost Stories,” Jerry Knaak, author of “The Dark Truth.”