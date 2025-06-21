North Beach PAWS plans trio of low-cost vaccination clinics

North Beach PAWS, a Hoquiam-based no-kill animal shelter located near Hogans Corner, is planning to hold three low-cost dog and cat vaccination clinics in Grays Harbor County this summer.

The organization held five such clinics in 2024 with more than 600 pets vaccinated against common illnesses and/or microchipped.

This summer’s clinics will be held in Elma, Hoquiam and Ocean Shores. Vaccinations and microchips are $20 each. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPP, and Bordetella for dogs, and rabies and FVRCP for cats. Parasite treatment for cats to prevent fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, and ear mites will also be available for $20.

“We know that veterinary care is expensive, and cost shouldn’t be a barrier to protecting your pet,” said Nanette Sparrow, dog shelter manager, via press release. “These low-cost vaccination clinics make it possible for more families to keep their pets healthy and protected from preventable diseases.”

Washington state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies. Other diseases such as distemper are prevalent in wildlife and can infect unvaccinated pets. Thanks to vaccinations, numerous common diseases are entirely preventable. A microchip is the only permanent identification that can reunite you with your beloved lost pet. Unlike collars and ID tags that can break or get lost, a microchip will last for the life of your pet.

North Beach PAWS 2025 Vaccination Clinics:

Elma — Saturday, July 12, The Grange, 401 W. Waldrip St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoquiam — Saturday, Aug. 16, La Vogue Cyclery, 523 Levee St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores — Saturday, Sept. 13, Beacon Pest Control, 402 Damon Rd. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointments are needed or will be accepted, the events are first come, first served. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Anyone needing more information should call 360-660-4661 or visit www.northbeachpaws.org.