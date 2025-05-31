Light schedule of heavy hitters for KOSW in June

Sound of the Shores morning show to feature elected officials, authorities and more

The June schedule for the KOSW Morning Show with Tom “Tommy T” Ferguson might be a little thin, but the guests pack a heavy punch.

June 2 — Ocean Shores Fire Chief Brian Ritter, 9 a.m. and former NFL strength and conditioning coach Dana LeDuc.

June 4 — Ocean Shores Food Bank, 9 a.m.

June 5 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.

June 6 — Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines, 9 a.m.

Jun 12 — Keitha Owen, Ocean Shore Public Library, 9 a.m., Pat Patton Ocean Shores Cinema, 9:30 a.m.

June 17 — Ocean Shores City Administrator Scott Andersen, 9: 30 a.m.

June 18 — Sushila Rivard, Garden by the Sea, 9 a.m.

June 19 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.

June 20 — Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines, 9 a.m.

June 26 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.

June 27 — Becky Stitt, Coastal Interpretive Center 9 a.m.

KOSW 88.9 FM is an all-volunteer community radio station in Ocean Shores and all of the Morning Show interviews are archived on the station’s website at https://koswradio.com/morning-show-interviews-2025/