Light schedule of heavy hitters for KOSW in June

The June schedule for the KOSW Morning Show with Tom “Tommy T” Ferguson might be a little thin, but the guests pack a heavy punch.
June 2 — Ocean Shores Fire Chief Brian Ritter, 9 a.m. and former NFL strength and conditioning coach Dana LeDuc.
June 4 — Ocean Shores Food Bank, 9 a.m.
June 5 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.
June 6 — Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines, 9 a.m.
Jun 12 — Keitha Owen, Ocean Shore Public Library, 9 a.m., Pat Patton Ocean Shores Cinema, 9:30 a.m.
June 17 — Ocean Shores City Administrator Scott Andersen, 9: 30 a.m.
June 18 — Sushila Rivard, Garden by the Sea, 9 a.m.
June 19 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.
June 20 — Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines, 9 a.m.
June 26 — Pat Patton, Ocean Shores Cinema, 9 a.m.
June 27 — Becky Stitt, Coastal Interpretive Center 9 a.m.
KOSW 88.9 FM is an all-volunteer community radio station in Ocean Shores and all of the Morning Show interviews are archived on the station’s website at https://koswradio.com/morning-show-interviews-2025/