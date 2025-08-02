HRH earns top honors for excellence in stroke care

Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital has earned national recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) for its excellence in stroke care, including the nationally recognized Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Award, Target: Stroke Honor Roll, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll distinctions.

These honors place Harbor Regional Health among a select group of hospitals nationwide providing the highest standard of stroke treatment.

This year, 54 hospitals in Washington were recognized by the AHA for heart and stroke care performance. Harbor Regional Health is proud to represent Grays Harbor County among this elite group. While most of the honored hospitals are located in large urban centers, Harbor Regional Health’s recognition affirms the exceptional level of care available in our rural community.

These awards are based on two years of performance data (Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024) and reflect the hospital’s consistent adherence to research-based guidelines designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce disability.

In addition, Harbor Regional Health received the Get With The Guidelines-Rural Stroke Bronze Award, which recognizes early achievement in implementing acute stroke best practices in rural settings. The rural award is based on data from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2024.

“This recognition validates the tireless work our emergency and critical care teams put in every day,” said Shannon L. Johnson, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Harbor Regional Health. “Our nurses, physicians, and care partners are delivering top-tier care in one of the most time-sensitive medical emergencies there is.”

Heart disease and stroke are the second and fifth leading causes of death in Washington state, underscoring the critical importance of timely, evidence-based care. Prompt treatment is essential to minimizing brain damage and improving recovery. The AHA’s Get With The Guidelines program equips hospitals with the tools and benchmarks needed to implement evidence-based protocols that improve survival and reduce long-term disability.

“Our stroke program is built on precision, speed and compassion,” said Rachel Ohlstein, RN, BSN, Trauma Coordinator. “These awards show that even in a rural setting, we can deliver world-class care when every second counts.”

The Target: Stroke Honor Roll recognizes hospitals that achieve exceptionally rapid treatment times for stroke patients, while the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll highlights hospitals providing optimal care to stroke patients with Type 2 diabetes.

“This achievement speaks to the strength of our protocols, our people and our partnerships,” said Nicole Newberry, MSN, RN, CEN, NEA-BC, Emergency Department Director. “We’re proud to be setting the standard for rural stroke care.”

All awarded hospitals will be recognized in the U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” issue and at the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference in February 2026, held in New Orleans, Louisiana.

These awards underscore Harbor Regional Health’s commitment to equitable access to high-quality care — no matter where you live.

Harbor Regional Health is the largest healthcare provider and one of the largest employers in Grays Harbor County, offering a full spectrum of care across the region.