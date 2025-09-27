Harbor Learning Center returns to normal protocols

Aberdeen School District Co-Superintendent Lynn Green announced Tuesday evening that the Aberdeen Police Department has identified the parties involved in the anonymous threat to the Harbor Learning Center, “and there appears to be no credible threat.”

Threats of violence that came from a student device were discovered on Monday and prompted the decision to place the Harbor Learning Center at the Hopkins Building under an enhanced “Secure” protocol with a visible police presence on Tuesday. Aberdeen Police Lt. David Cox said that a threat possibly involving guns was typed into a school-issued laptop.

According to an Aberdeen Police Department spokesperson, the anonymous person who posted the threat has been identified, and APD detectives have obtained a confession from a 14-year-old student. Although the Investigation is ongoing, charges are forthcoming.

While the police investigation continues, Green said school operations would return to normal. The school operates under a “secure” protocol for daily operations, which means all doors are locked during school hours. Students and guests are buzzed in by office staff.

“We take these situations seriously, and once again I want to express appreciation to the Aberdeen Police Department for its prompt and thorough response on behalf of our students and staff,” Green said.

On Monday evening, the Aberdeen School District issued a notice stating that the Harbor Learning Center would operate with enhanced security on Tuesday due to threats of violence.

The Aberdeen Police Department launched an investigation and stepped up its presence at the school, as well as increased patrols in the neighborhood.

The threatening rhetoric was brought to the attention of school officials late Monday afternoon, and the Aberdeen Police Department was promptly contacted. Additional safety protocols were put in place on Tuesday, “out of an abundance of caution and because we want our students and staff to know that their safety is the highest priority.”

Green said that after conferring with police, “we wanted to bring this information to the

attention of our Harbor Learning Center families without causing undue alarm so that individuals can make their own decisions” about school attendance.

Under the “secure” protocol, students and staff conduct business as usual with enhanced situational awareness.

“Our partnership on behalf of the safety of our students and staff continues to grow and strengthen,” Green said. “We also want to strengthen our partnership with our parents. Please feel free to reach out with any questions about the district’s response, and let young people know that making threats is not only a serious matter, but it is against the law, and there can be serious consequences. We are here to help if you think your student needs guidance on navigating the digital world.”