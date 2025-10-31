Grays Harbor Drug Task Force makes big drug bust

Earlier this week the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force served a drug related search warrant in Grays Harbor County. The Task Force did not identify the location of the search warrant.

This search warrant stemmed from a several month-long investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics. During the service of the search warrant the suspect was located and arrested. A search of his residence yielded large quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia indicative of sales, 10 firearms, and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess firearms. He was ultimately arrested for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Drug Task Force remains committed to holding drug dealers accountable and keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.

If you know of a drug dealer within Grays Harbor County contact the Drug Tip Line at 360-500-4141.