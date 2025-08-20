Elma City Council welcomes new officer, commends another

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the council moved efficiently through its agenda items. All councilors and mayor, except for councilor John Heater and Jacob Borden were in attendance.

Two presentations opened the council meeting: a Letter of Commendation for police officer Stephen Miller and swearing in for officer Joshua Holbrook.

Officer Miller received the commendation because of his response to an alarm activation at East County Guns on July 4.

“Officer Miller quickly initiated a pursuit as the suspect attempted to escape, driving recklessly at speeds exceeding 118 miles per hour,” Chief Susan Shultz read from the letter. “Throughout the pursuit, Officer Miller maintained professionalism, clear radio communication, and a strong focus on public safety. …For his dedication, courage, and exemplary performance, officer Miller is hereby awarded a Letter of Commendation.”

Mayor Josh Collette swore in Officer Joshua Holbrook, the newest officer to the Elma Police Department. Officer Holbrook lives in Lacey and previously served with the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Public hearings were held for three items:

• Elma Theatre Demolition Project to review ABCA-Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup Alternatives. The three alternatives are no action, leave as is, abatement prior to demotion, and controlled demolition. The recommended alternative is controlled demolition.

• Six Year Street Plan Amendment to include East Main St U.S. Highway 12 Intersection Improvements

• Public Safety Tax Public to discuss imposing 0.1% sales tax

For the Elma Theatre Demolition Project, former Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen spoke in favor of the controlled demolition alternative.

“Leaving it up, I do not believe is really a good alternative at all,” Sorensen said. “I know it’s going to cost a lot of money, but it is a public nuisance.”

There was no public comment on the Six Year Street Plan Amendment. For the Public Safety Tax, Sorensen agreed with the proposed tax.

“Number one, you won’t have to depend on the levy so much. … This will be a more sustainable revenue source.”

The council approved the consent agenda and swiftly moved through approving the change order for the library exterior painting and unemployment self-insurance policy.

There was discussion on the Public Safety Tax. Councilor Cooper suggested reviewing the materials that Clerk-Treasurer Amy Durga included in the agenda packet and gave a summary of the timeline of approving the tax. Councilor Mike Cooper emphasized that the levy will be voted on in November and the public safety tax are separate items.

“People need to know that if the voters don’t pass the levy, that goes away Jan. 1 as well,” Councilor Cooper said. “So if the voters don’t pass the levy, the city council is going to have, in the interim, some very difficult decisions to make, financially, until we start collecting the new sales tax because the new sales tax only makes up half the levy amount.”

The amended 2026 Six Year Street Plan was approved.

Highlights of the committee reports section of the meeting include Councilor Cooper sharing that they are working to have the legislative delegation attend in October to talk about priorities for the 2026 legislative session. Councilor Bethany Whipple-Boling added that U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (D, 3rd District) will host a town hall on Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. in Elma.

Staff reports highlights were Chief Shultz announcing offering a position to a new officer, which he accepted and has an academy date set. Clerk-Treasurer Durga reported receiving the Local Governments Cyber Security Rollup Report from the state. Public Works Director Rick Eaton shared that the city now has an executed Safe Streets and Roads for All grant agreement.

Sept. 12 is when striping will occur throughout town.

In closing out the staff reports discussion, Councilor Cooper emphasized taking a look to address the safety concerns of the alley that were raised earlier. He also asked the status of the HVAC systems projects for the library and senior center.

Councilor Whipple-Boling said, in response to Regional Manager Dee Depoe’s announcement of retiring after 45 years with Timberland Regional Library, “You have been a tremendous asset to this community and I just want to thank you for all the work that you have done and pouring all your heart out to readers in this community.”

Councilor Cooper reiterated the need to look at fixing the alley and that sidewalks are also in bad shape. However, there needs to be a serious discussion, he said, “about how we’re going to fund this city and make it sustainable so we can take care of our streets and our sidewalks, and our water system and our parks.”

He added that the public works building is “falling down, literally” and to have a sustainable budget means finding additional revenue.