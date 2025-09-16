Drug Task Force busts alleged Hoquiam narcotics dealer

On Friday, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office deputies, served a search and arrest warrant in the 100 block of Dekay Road in Hoquiam in reference to an ongoing drug investigation.

The Drug Task Force conducted several controlled buys of illegal narcotics from the location. The main suspect, a 69-year-old Hoquiam man, was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute. He was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail. As a result of the warrant 29.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 5 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized.