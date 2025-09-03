David Quigg named CEO for Harbors Home Health Hospice

Harbors Home Health & Hospice has removed the interim tag and named David Quigg the permanent CEO.

Quigg, who has been with the organization for nearly two and a half years and served as interim CEO since May, is a successful real estate broker with Quigg & Co Real Estate in Hoquiam. He also serves as an at-large commissioner for Grays Harbor County Hospital District 2.

“We are excited to announce that long time Harborite David Quigg has been appointed the new permanent CEO for Harbors Home Health & Hospice,” said Missy Dhooghe, Harbors Home Health & Hospice Chief Compliance Officer and HR director, via email.

Back in March, Harbors Home Health & Hospice was awarded nearly $20,000 in donations at the 100+ Harbor Women Who Care giving event. During an emotional speech, Quigg said the organization plays a vital role in the region.

“We are serving 300 patients. They are your friends, your neighbors, your family, your coworkers and your children. We’re the only non-profit hospice organization in the Pacific Coast. Regardless of people’s ability to pay, we’re here to support them in some really difficult times,” Quigg said. “Many of these areas are remote with limited services and our goal is to meet people and patients where they’re at.”

According to the official website, “Harbors Home Health and Hospice was founded in 1981 as a non-profit agency. Initially starting in the Pearsall building in Aberdeen, Harbors Home Health and Hospice now operates at 201 7th Street in Hoquiam and 1600 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. The focus of the agency from the beginning was to provide compassionate in-home skilled nursing, therapy and hospice services to those in need. We have followed that mindset and have now been serving both Pacific and Grays Harbor counties for over 40 years.”

Quigg, who graduated from Gonzaga with a Bachelor of Arts in speech communication in 1997, stated his commitment to the organization via his LinkedIn profile.

“As CEO of Harbors Home Health & Hospice, I’m honored to lead a mission-driven organization providing essential care to patients and families across Grays Harbor and Pacific counties,” Quigg wrote.