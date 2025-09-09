Cosi Festival in the Park celebrates community

The city of Cosmopolis held its annual Festival in the Park Sunday at Lions Club Park in Cosmopolis.

Festival goers were treated to live entertainment all afternoon and great food. Kiddos had a large bounce house, small petting zoo and lots of room to run on Sunday.

Cosmopolis Mayor Linda Springer remarked how “it’s so great we can partner with the Lions Club to put on this event as another way to bring our small community together.”

Local favorites Mr. Taco and Buddy Moos Ice Cream were on hand and the Lions Club burger stand was a hit all day for patrons.

Around 20 local vendors offered diverse arts and crafts as well as knick-knacks. Some were already busy with the upcoming fall and Halloween season items. A popular stop was for House Goat Haven, a nonprofit goat rescue that had a petting area for their goats. The Haven currently has over 100 goats, many with special needs. They are always looking for foster homes and sponsors to support their program and can be found on Facebook or Instagram.

One festival supporter offered that “It’s just so cool we can have our own little festival get-together here and it’s great for the kids.”

The Cosmopolis Volunteer Fire Department held its second annual pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The organizers said it was successful and there are plans to expand for next year’s festival. Mayor Springer expressed her gratitude to the Lions Club and all the helpers to put on this event while looking forward to next year.