History98520 offers summer walking tours in Aberdeen

History98520 will be offering a series of history focused walking tours in Aberdeen this summer. The first two tours of the summer will be held in June. The June 6 tour will start at 1 p.m., while the June 20 tour will start at 10:30 a.m.

Both guided tours will focus on the homes and the history of Broadway and K Streets. These three-hour tours will start at the Bayview Sanitorium on 5th street and end with refreshments and will include a brief history of the Aberdeen Mansion followed by a guided tour.

The Bayview Sanitorium, built in 1923 (417 West 5th St.), was converted into a private residence in 1934 and is now the home of Les and Liz Bolton. The walking tour takes approximately two hours. Tours are $20/person. Tour fees support History98520 programs and operations. Tours are limited to 12 participants. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations visit https://history98520.org/walking-tours/

Future tours will include “Barons of Broadway Hill,” a Black Friday tour that will follow the start and path of the Black Friday fire that destroyed downtown Aberdeen in 1903, and the ever popular “Murder, Mayhem and Madams” tour of Aberdeen’s “Restricted Area” at the turn of the 20th century.