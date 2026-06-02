Grays Harbor County Comprehensive Land Use Draft EIS open for comment

The Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Draft EIS) comment period for the Grays Harbor County Comprehensive Land Use Plan is open until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

The Comprehensive Land Use Plan will outline how and where land use and development in unincorporated Grays Harbor County could occur over the next decade.

According to the project’s website, Grays Harbor County is responsible for land use planning, zoning, and development in all unincorporated areas, whereas cities are responsible for areas within their boundaries (incorporated areas).

Developing the Comprehensive Land Use Plan will provide an opportunity for the public, elected officials, and experts to plan how growth in the county can be managed to sustain and enhance the quality of life.

The planning process will begin with community engagement to understand the needs and challenges of the area, as well as define a shared vision.

There are several ways you can engage and provide feedback:

Attend an in-person comment writing workshop at the County Administration Building in the Commissioners Meeting Room in Montesano on Thursday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attend the Planning Commission special meeting on June 4 in-person or online. Information about the Draft EIS will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Submit a public comment via the online form: graysharbor2027compplan.com/get-involved

Send a letter to the project team: Attn: Kaydee Mittleider; 100 West Broadway #31, Montesano, WA 98563

Email the project team: info@graysharbor2027compplan.com

To learn more, visit the project website at: graysharbor2027compplan.com