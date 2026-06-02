Aberdeen launches mass notification system

The city of Aberdeen has launched a new mass notification system designed to keep residents, businesses, and visitors informed about emergencies, public safety incidents, utility disruptions, public works projects, and other important city services.

The new system will allow city officials to quickly communicate critical information through text messages, phone calls, emails, and other notification methods. Residents who enroll will receive timely updates about emergencies such as severe weather, evacuations, and public safety incidents, as well as notifications regarding water service interruptions, utility outages, road closures, infrastructure projects, traffic impacts, and other city operations that may affect daily activities.

“The ability to communicate quickly and effectively with our community is essential,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Dave Golding. “While emergency notifications remain a primary function of this system, it will also help us keep residents informed about utility issues, public works projects, service interruptions, and other important city information that affects quality of life in our community.”

The mass notification system is part of the city’s ongoing commitment to improving public safety, emergency preparedness, and customer service. By providing a centralized communication platform, city departments can deliver accurate and timely information directly to community members when it matters most.

Examples of notifications may include:

Emergency evacuations and public safety alerts

Severe weather warnings

Water main breaks and water service interruptions

City utility outages and restoration updates

Road closures and traffic advisories

Public works construction projects

Emergency shelter information

Community safety notices

Other important city service announcements

Registration is free, and users can select their preferred methods of communication. Community members are encouraged to sign up and provide current contact information to ensure they receive important notifications.

Protecting user privacy remains a top priority. Information provided during registration will be used solely for notification purposes and maintained in accordance with applicable privacy and security standards.

“This system will strengthen our ability to share important information with the public,” Golding added. “Whether it’s an emergency situation, a planned road closure, a water service interruption, or another city service update, our goal is to keep residents informed, connected and engaged.”

Residents, business owners, property owners, and anyone with an interest in the community are encouraged to enroll by visiting www.aberdeenwa.gov.

The city will conduct periodic system tests to ensure functionality and familiarize users with how notifications are delivered. Test messages will be clearly identified as tests.

For additional information about the mass notification system, please visit the city of Aberdeen’s website or contact the Aberdeen Fire Department at 360-532-1254.