Coat and toy drives in Grays Harbor

Many people in our community find themselves in need this time of year, whether it’s staying warm or providing a gift under the Christmas tree. Organizations in and around Grays Harbor are stepping up to help this holiday season, and many have ways for you to get involved as well.

Aberdeen

Jolene DeBoer of Aberdeen is coordinating a toy drive for children and a gift drive for seniors and is asking the community to purchase a gift from a Walmart wishlist. Gifts are due by Dec. 11 and can be mailed/delivered to Christmas/Jolene DeBoer, 1516 W. Market Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520.

https://www.walmart.com/lists/shared/WL/02977273-85a0-4016-9368-131cb689282f

Elma

The Refined Man is hosting a kids coat drive for Elma Elementary kids in need. Donate a new or gently used coat or jacket, or contribute cash that will be used to purchase coats. In need of kids sizes XS-LG and youth/teen sizes SM-LG. Receive $5 off your service with a donation of a coat, jacket, or cash.

Drop off location: 301 W Main St.

For additional information, call 360-495-9972

Grays Harbor and Thurston counties

Toys for Tots

Since 1947, the United States Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program has distributed 708 million toys to 314 million children. The basic mission of the Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. In 2024, the Toys for Tots program distributed 62,673 toys for children in Grays Harbor and Thurston counties. John “Moose” Moysiuk is the coordinating officer for the 2025 campaign and he can be reached at moysiukjl@hotmail.com or 360-584-8373.

Drop off locations (new, unwrapped toys): Grays Harbor Fire District 2, 6317 Olympic Highway, Aberdeen; Montesano Fire Department, 310 Pioneer Ave E, Montesano through Dec. 18.

Ocean Shores

Don and Pat Scott’s Christmas for Kids

Saturday, Dec 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

“Don and Pat Scott’s Christmas for Kids” is a non-profit focused on providing an amazing Christmas Party for kids 12 years old and younger living in the North Beach area including Taholah and 100% volunteer led and fed. Don and Pat Scott started this party in 2002. They have garnered the support of many organizations over the years. All kids at the party will get to pick out three gifts for themselves and enter the drawing for over 100 large items like bikes and scooters. Kids must be present and prove residency.