New $31.4M roadway surface coming to U.S. 101 this summer

Map of U.S. Highway 101, highlighting towns like Queets, Humptulips, and Aberdeen, with the Quinault Indian Nation shaded in yellow.

A smoother ride is on the way for U.S. Highway 101 travelers in Grays Harbor County beginning in late June.

Starting Tuesday, June 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove and replace nearly 50 miles of worn asphalt on both directions of U.S. Highway 101. Crews expect to finish the work this fall.

Paving work will occur in three sections of U.S. Highway 101 in the following paving order:

Haas Road to the Jefferson County line south of Queets, between mileposts 130 and 152.

Ocean Beach Road to East Humptulips Road, between mileposts 92 and 109.

Donkey Creek Road to Burn Road, between mileposts 112 and 123.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect Monday through Friday during the day along portions of the project areas, with a pilot car guiding each direction of traffic. Work zones will shift throughout the project areas as work is completed. People should expect increased travel times and consider adding extra time for trips.